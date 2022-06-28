The 14-year-old St Bede’s High School pupil was due to be the event’s Rose Queen in 2020 and after it was called off due to the pandemic, her stint in the role was switched to 2021, called off again months in advance, then this year.

But a few months ahead of what would have been Club Day last year, at 13, Phoebe found herself suffering from pain and a limp in her left leg she could not shake off.

After much consultation with medics, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and underwent months of chemotherapy treatment as well as surgery in Manchester to remove a tumour from her leg.

Phoebe Daniel (left) enjoying Club Day fun with best friend Grace Cox

Her last round of chemotherapy came earlier this year, she is still learning to walk again without wheelchair or crutches, but is now well on the road to full recovery, having made a gradual return to school some months ago.

Phoebe’s cancer journey ruled her out of being Rose Queen this year, with Beatrice Smith stepping in to take the role, but she is listed as the 2023 candidate – and was able to enjoy the fun of the event this year as a spectator.

"Phoebe has been so brave and we are so proud of her," said her mum Gemma.

Phoebe relaxes at home in Lytham with mum Gemma, dad Kristian and baby sister Zara.

"It has been such an emotional experience over the last year but the doctors have been delighted with her progress.

"There are still regular check-ups but she’s looking forward to being Rose Queen next year and was able to enjoy this year’s event with her friends.”

Gemma said the family are grateful to various charities for their help during Phoebe’s treatment – the Blue Skies Hospital Fund at Blackpool Victoria, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Bone Cancer Research Trust and MacMillan Cancer Support.

“Without them, my life would look very different,” said Phoebe.

Phoebe Daniel relaxes at home