Lytham Club Day makes a colourful return

Occasional heavy showers weren’t allowed to dampen spirits as the long-established Club Day festivities returned to Lytham after a gap of three years because of the pandemic.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:25 am

The colourful morning procession through the streets was followed in the afternoon by the crowning of 11-year-old Beatrice Smith as the new rose queen in the grounds of Lytham Hall, then fun and games galore, including musical entertainment into the evening.

In the meantime, the traditional Club Day fairground was back to its old site on The Triangle, to the west of Lytham Green and continues through Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.

A spokesman for the Club Day committee said: “Thanks to everyone for a lovely Club Day.”

1. Lytham Club Day procession

Lytham Club Day procession brought colour galore to the streets of the town

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Lytham Club Day procession

Youngsters pay tribute to the NHS in the Lytham Club Day procession

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Lytham Club Day procession

The streets of Lytham were packed to see the procession go by

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Lytham Club Day procession

Musical accompaniment is always a key element of the Lytham Club Day procession

Photo: Neil Cross

