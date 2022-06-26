The colourful morning procession through the streets was followed in the afternoon by the crowning of 11-year-old Beatrice Smith as the new rose queen in the grounds of Lytham Hall, then fun and games galore, including musical entertainment into the evening.
In the meantime, the traditional Club Day fairground was back to its old site on The Triangle, to the west of Lytham Green and continues through Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.
A spokesman for the Club Day committee said: “Thanks to everyone for a lovely Club Day.”
