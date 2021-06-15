Lurid details of accusations against 'sexually motivated' Blackpool doctor revealed at hearing

Dr Goksel Celikkol, who worked across the Fylde coast, including at the Grange Park Health Centre, faces being struck off if the accusations are found to have been proved by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.The hearing, which got underway on Monday, outlined the as-yet unproved historic charges of misconduct against Dr Celikkol, who qualified from Istanbul University in 1968 and registered with the General Medical Council in 1980.

They include:

- That in October 1999 he touched a woman’s vagina during an examination without offering her a chaperone or the option of returning to the surgery for an exam during normal opening hours, and that his actions were not clinically needed and were sexually motivated;

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Goksel Celikkol, pictured in 2003, who worked across the Fylde coast, including at the Grange Park Health Centre, faces being struck off if the accusations are found to have been proved by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

- That he gave her his personal mobile number, took her for lunch, and kissed her;

- That he engaged in a sexual relationship with her between October 1999 and August 2000 while she was under his care;

- That he inappropriately prescribed her medicine including antidepressants and sleeping pills without a proper assessment until as recently as 2007.

The panel is expected to sit until next Friday.

Three tribunal members – chairman Angus Macpherson, Dr Nitesh Raithatha, and Dr Matthew Fiander – will examine any evidence and hear from witnesses and Dr Celikkol before ruling on his guilt or innocence. If guilty, he could be banned from working in healthcare.