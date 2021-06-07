Blackpool GP accused of 'sexually motivated examination on vulnerable patient, having relationship with her, and wrongly prescribing her drugs'

Facing the allegations more than 20 years later, Dr Goksel Celikkol also allegedly "engaged in a sexual relationship" with the patient and "inappropriately prescribed medication", documents released by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) revealed.

The alleged malpractice, which could see Dr Celikkol struck off, is said to have happened between October 1999 and December 2007.

Dr Celikkol, who qualified from Istanbul University in 1968, registered with the General Medical Council (GMC) in 1980.

Dr Goksel Celikkol, pictured in 2003 by Gazette photographer Rob Lock, faces a medical tribunal next week

He has worked across the Fylde coast, including at the Grange Park Health Centre in Dinmore Avenue, records showed.

Since last September, health bosses have restricted his ability to work in medicine.

He must tell the GMC within a week of getting a new job; inform any new boss of the restrictions; and must not carry out an intimate examination of female patients without a chaperone unless in a life-threatening emergency.

The MPTS's misconduct hearing will look into the allegations during a hearing in Manchester, and is expected to sit from next Monday until Friday, June 25.

Three tribunal members will examine the evidence and hear from witnesses and Dr Celikkol before ruling on his guilt or innocence.

Should they find him guilty of misconduct, they could ban him from working in medicine again.

Alternatively, they could suspend him, place restrictions on his ability to work, or take no further action.

Dr Celikkol was the only full-time doctor at the Grange Park Health Centre after it opened in 1997 following a decade long battle by residents to get a practice on their doorstep.

In 2016, the practice was placed into special measures by the industry watchdog Care Quality Commission following an inspection.

It was ranked 'inadequate' in four out of five keys areas - and overall - and 'requires improvement' in the fifth area, with Dr Celikkol saying "overall ... we are achieving good patient satisfaction".

When he left the surgery is unclear, but its future was thrown into doubt when Dr Maged Morcos tried to terminate his contract with three months' notice in June 2019.

Dr Morcos said at the time: "As the sole partner of this practice, it was becoming more and more difficult for me to make it a viable business."

In November 2019, it merged with Bloomfield Medical Centre.