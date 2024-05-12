Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS is to roll out a ‘game-changing’ new laser beam therapy next month to help reduce seizures for patients in Lancashire with epilepsy.

Lancashire NHS patients are set to be given access to world-leading laser beam surgery to prevent epileptic seizures, with the cutting-edge fibre optic laser therapy, known as Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT), targeting the part of the brain causing seizures without the need for invasive surgery.

The treatment will now be rolled out for eligible patients across England from June, being offered at King’s College Hospital in London and The Walton Centre in Liverpool as specialist national hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The treatment involves drilling a tiny hole to allow a 1.5mm-wide probe with a fibre optic laser at the tip to be inserted into the skull. This reaches and destroys the epilepsy-causing brain tissue from the inside by heating it.

The Walton Centre in Liverpool will offer the new treatment

Andrew Stephenson, Minister of State for Health and MP for Pendle in Lancashire, said: “We are determined to support people with epilepsy and their families. Epilepsy can be a very difficult condition to live with, both for patients and for those around them.

“This ground-breaking new treatment will change the lives of those with severe epilepsy, improving quality of life and providing much-needed assurance.”

Using an MRI scanner, the clinical team navigate through the brain avoiding blood vessels and other critical structures. They also monitor the temperature of the surrounding areas to make sure healthy brain tissue does not overheat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wound heals quickly, meaning patients can go home the next day (within 24-48 hours) with minimal risk of infection or other side effects and can usually return to work and other activities within a week.

James Palmer, NHS England’s Medical Director for Specialised Services and a Consultant Neurosurgeon, said: “This laser beam therapy is game-changing for patients and will offer new hope on the NHS to those for whom standard drugs are not effective in controlling their seizures.

“Not only will this world-leading technology help replace invasive surgery for patients, which can have a huge impact take months to recover from, it will also allow clinicians to better target the parts of the brain causing the epilepsy, which dramatically reduces the risks and helps cut patients’ recovery time both in and out of hospital.

“This pioneering new national service is the latest example of the NHS delivering on the Long Term Plan commitment to ensure patients across the country have access to the latest and most effective treatments to help significantly improve their quality of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that up to 50 patients in England each year whose epilepsy cannot be controlled by standard anti-seizure drugs will be eligible for LITT. Around 600,000 people are currently living with Epilepsy across the UK (nearly 1 in 100 in the UK).

Taking medicines to help stop or reduce seizures is the main treatment for epilepsy, but 1 in 3 people with the condition are not able to control their seizures with drugs alone and may need invasive neurosurgery to remove the epilepsy-causing part of the brain.

However, not all patients are able to have neurosurgery because the source of the seizure is not able to be localised or is not accessible by standard surgical techniques. Patients with focal epilepsy for whom standard surgery is not an option may be potentially eligible for the less invasive and more targeted LITT treatment.

This provides an opportunity for very effective treatment for some patients with focal epilepsy which has until now been unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Andy Nicolson, Medical Director and Deputy CEO at The Walton Centre, said: “I’m delighted that we are now able to offer our patients with drug-resistant epilepsy this vital service.