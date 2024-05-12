'I couldn't believe the colours': 39 spectacular readers' pictures of the Northern Lights over Lancashire

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th May 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 10:17 BST

Residents in Lancashire were thrilled when the Northern Lights made a rare appearance in the UK over the past two nights

Countless talented local photographers have been making the most of it by attempting to capture the wonder of the aurora - and plenty had a fair bit of success, too. Many people have been sharing their photos of the aurora borealis, with its vivid colours of the spectrum illuminating the sky, with one reader saying: “I couldn’t believe the colours...”

Here are a few of the best readers’ pictures...

1. Northern Lights - Paul Gray

Photo Sales

2. Northern Lights Angela Thomas

Photo Sales

3. Northern Lights Highest Point

Photo Sales

4. Northern Lights Leah Carman

Photo Sales

5. Nothern Lights - Jonnie Shaw

Photo Sales

6. Northern Lights - Carla Farrar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireNorthern Lights

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.