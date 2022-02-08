Bobbie-Jo Howarth’s group – Bobs’ Better Days – gives local residents chance to get involved in activities together with the aim of improving their mental health and wellbeing.

Bobbie,29, from Cleveleys, said: “Like many people, I struggle with mental health battles.

“I was diagnosed with depression and severe anxiety.

Bobbie-Jo Howarth has set up a wellbeing group called Bobs' Better Days

“However, I seem to be overcoming them and helping others is definitely my medicine.

“I feel that in this day and age it is so common but yet there is still a huge stigma around this which affects people from speaking out and seeking help they need.

“I decided to set up my own wellbeing group which is providing free activities to anyone who wants to join.

Members of the group at one of the activities

“I worked with children in the care system for five years and I’ve got a new job at the hospital as an enhanced support worker.

“Helping others has always been my main passion in life.”

Bobs’ Better Days offers a range of activities such as hikes, walks, cooking club, arts and crafts, dancing, knitting, boxing, fitness classes, coffee mornings– and even cold water dips!

The group meets at Cleveleys Community Centre on Kensington Road on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm.

Bobbie added: “The group is doing really well and I’m very lucky to know so many talented people who have offered to share their skills.

“I’ve done online cold water therapy and immersion which I’ve just successfully completed so I can offer this as a one-to-one or group service safely.

“Most of the groups are free so just require time and for the ones with a small charge, profits go to local mental health charities.

“We’ve been doing a lot of group walks and cold water dips. We’re also starting some boxing and clubbercise classes very soon.”

Bobbie is currently studying a therapy course at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

She added: “I truly believe human connection is what helps us all and I want to bring people together.

“I am so passionate about my ideas and I won’t stop until I achieve what I set out to do.

“So many people out there need help.”

Bobbie is looking for other venues or spaces for future activities as well as offers of funding to fulfil her aims for the wellbeing group.

To help or get involved, email [email protected]