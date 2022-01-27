Fleetwood runner's marathon effort to help charity supporting mums-to-be with cancer

Steve Bullows, 69, of Harrow Avenue, plans to run a total of 22 half-marathons as part of his quest to raise funds for the charity Mummy's Star.

Since he began running for charity back in 2004 Steve has amassed some incredible milestones, including 25 marathons and 127 half-marathons.

He has even run 20 half-marathons in 20 days and 52 half-marathons in 52 weeks, raising thousands for various charities.

Keen runner Steve Bullows is supporting the charity Mummy's Star

But his major aim at the moment is to support Mummy's Star and to that end, he has already run 14 of his planned 22 half-marathons, with eight still to go.

Steve, a former football coach and maths teacher who is originally from Manchester, said: "When I heard about this charity, Mummy's Star, I knew I wanted to support it.

"I can't think of anything worse than being an expectant mum and then finding out you have cancer.

"This charity does a fantastic job yet not many people know about it.

"If I can add to its coffers and raise awareness, it will be job done for me."

Steve's challenge also includes a 50 mile Ultra run in Dorking, Surrey, on Saturday June 18, and he will be running the remaining half-marathons around Fleetwood in the next few months.

Mummy’s Star is the only charity in the UK and Ireland dedicated to women and their families diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or within 12 months of giving birth.

The charity, based near Glossop in Derbyshire, helps mums and their families access services that are available and assures them they are not alone.

As well as being a keen charity runner, Steve is also a marshall at the Park Run events on Fleetwood promenade every Saturday and the one at Anchorsholme Park on Sundays, both from 9am onwards.

To help him raise funds for Mummy's Star, Steve has set up a JustGiving fundraising page.

So far (by Wednesday night, January 26) he has raised £1,020 of his £1,250 target.