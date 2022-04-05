How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Blackpool

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.
The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.
On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.
Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Blackpool, according to the data.
