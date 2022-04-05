The surgeries with the most patients per GP in Blackpool

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Blackpool

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery in Blackpool?

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:53 am

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Blackpool, according to the data.

1. Glenroyd Medical Centre, FY2 0JG

There are 2,960 patients per GP at Glenroyd Medical Centre. In total there are 14,455 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.9 GPs.

2. Abbey Dale Medical Centre, FY4 5AU

There are 2,531 patients per GP at Abbey Dale Medical Centre. In total there are 5,939 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.3 GPs.

3. Layton Medical Centre, FY3 7EN

There are 2,446 patients per GP at Layton Medical Centre. In total there are 7,828 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.2 GPs.

4. South King Street Medical Centre, FY1 4NF

There are 2,199 patients per GP at South King Street Medical Centre. In total there are 5,981 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.

