How busy Blackpool Vic is as NHS battles to free up beds for Omicron surge
The Blackpool Victoria Hospital had a bed occupancy rate above a ‘safe’ limit over Christmas, new data reveals.
Figures show 87.4% of beds were occupied in the week to December 26 with 85% generally considered to be the desired maximum.
The number of beds taken is however in fact down 8.1% from 95.5% in the seven days prior.
Read More
The NHS says it is on a “war footing” due to the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions.
A Covid Nightingale ‘surge hub’ has also been set up at the nearby Royal Preston Hospital with 100 extra beds made available, one of eight such set ups across England.
Nationally, more than two-thirds of trusts had an average daily occupancy above the 85% limit in the week to December 26, while nine out of 10 breached the threshold on at least one occasion. In all, the average was 87.4% meaning the Vic sits firmly in the middle.
Visiting has been suspended at the Royal Preston Hospital and three hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to protect staff and patients from Omicron.
The Vic however confirmed to The Gazette on Saturday that visiting is still allowed, albeit with continuing Covid-safe restrictions.
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more