How busy Blackpool Vic is as NHS battles to free up beds for Omicron surge

Figures show 87.4% of beds were occupied in the week to December 26 with 85% generally considered to be the desired maximum.

The number of beds taken is however in fact down 8.1% from 95.5% in the seven days prior.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The NHS says it is on a “war footing” due to the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions.

A Covid Nightingale ‘surge hub’ has also been set up at the nearby Royal Preston Hospital with 100 extra beds made available, one of eight such set ups across England.

Nationally, more than two-thirds of trusts had an average daily occupancy above the 85% limit in the week to December 26, while nine out of 10 breached the threshold on at least one occasion. In all, the average was 87.4% meaning the Vic sits firmly in the middle.

Visiting has been suspended at the Royal Preston Hospital and three hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to protect staff and patients from Omicron.