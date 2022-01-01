Relatives still allowed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as other hospitals suspend visiting

Yesterday Royal Preston Hospital and three hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) announced that visits had been suspended with immediate effect and until further notice.

The hospitals, including the UHMBT's Westmorland General Hospital, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital, cited the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the local community as the reason for the decision.

Visitors to these hospitals are only allowed under exceptional circumstances, such as the patient receiving end-of-life care or being pregnant, and numbers are restricted to one visitor only.

Visiting is still allowed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

However, Blackpool Victoria has today (Saturday January 1 2022) confirmed that visiting is still allowed, albeit with continuing Covid-safe restrictions.

The hospital trust outlined its current visiting policy but did not issue a comment.

Currently the visiting policy is one named visitor per patient for their hospital stay for a specified one hour each day with time slots set for 2-3pm, 3.30pm-4.30pm or 7pm-8pm.

Visitors will need to agree with ward staff which slot they would like to attend.

Inpatient arrangements allow patients to be able to nominate one named visitor who can attend once per day.

In exceptional circumstances, such as for patients receiving end of life care or where the visitor themselves needs assistance, two visitors from the same household may be allowed with extended visiting times if agreed with the nurse in charge of the ward.

For adult patients, no children under 16 are permitted to visit except in compassionate circumstances. This must be arranged in advance with ward staff.

In cases of end of life care for patients who are near end of life, up to four family members may be permitted at the discretion of the ward manager.

These visitors will be required to provide a negative lateral flow Covid test which will be facilitated by the ward staff.

For maternity services a nominated birth partner will be able to attend the delivery suite and the birth centre for the duration of their stay in these areas.

A second birth partner can attend once established labour had been confirmed. There are some wards where visiting is still not permitted due to caring for Covid

patients.

Both parents can attend Neonatal Unit to keep the family unit together, with no changes to previous arrangements.

For the Children Ward / CAU, both parents or carers can attend Children’s Ward to keep the family unit together only (one parent on the Children’s Assessment Unit).

In exceptional circumstances, depending on the needs of the patient and with the agreement of the Nurse in Charge, other visitors may be allowed.

Restrictions dictate that people must not visit or attend an appointment with a patient if you or they:have tested positive for COVID-19; are isolating as a contact of someone who is COVID-19 positive; or been to an overseas location where the foreign office has advised two weeks isolation.

Similarly, people must not visit if they been contacted by Test and Trace to say you or they are a contact of a COVID-19