Here are the pharmacies and health services open in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre on the day of the Queen's funeral

For those needing medical advice over the bank holiday the best options are either the pharmacies open or NHS 111 online at www.111.nhs.uk or by calling 111 on your phone.

Trained operators will direct you to the best service for your need including speaking with a GP.

If you need to go to one of the Urgent treatment centres in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, and Dock Street, Fleetwood, or to A&E, NHS 111 will give a timeslot appointment to help manage the flow of patients and avoid long waiting times.

Selected pharmacies will be open right across the coast and can provide health advice.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Neil Hartley-Smith, clinical director for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, said: “There are still lots of services available for people on the Fylde Coast even though GP practices will be closed on Monday.

“Please avoid Blackpool Victoria Hospital A&E unless your condition is life-threatening. Best thing to do is call 111 as they may be able to book an appointment at the appropriate service, which means you won’t have to sit and wait for long periods of time.

“For anything minor, your nearest pharmacist is a great place for advice and treatment.”

Pharmacies that will be open include:

Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, 8am to 9pm

Morrisons, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool, 9am to 6pm

Tesco, Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool 9am to 6pm

Boots, Victoria Road, Cleveleys, 10am to 4pm

Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, 10am to 4pm

Asda, Dock Street, Fleetwood, 9am to 6pm

Boots, St Annes Road West, St Annes, 11am to 4pm