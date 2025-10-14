Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appointment and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

In this gallery you can see how Fylde and Wyre GPs rank generally according to the 2025 GP Patient Survery but below we have ranked them according to how helpful patients deem their receptionists and administration staff...

Fylde & Wyre's GPs ranked by receptionists All of Fylde & Wyre's GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

The Mount View Practice, FY7 6HP (20) 75% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Poplar House Surgery, FY8 2EP (18=) 80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Holland House Surgery, FY8 5DZ (18= 80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Kirkham Health Centre, PR4 2DL (16=) 81% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful