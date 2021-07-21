This is how many people are in Blackpool Victoria Hospital with Covid as resort records Lancashire's highest infection rate
A total of 21 patients are in Blackpool Victoria Hospital with Covid as the resort is hit with the highest infection rates in Lancashire.
The latest figures show Blackpool has the 22nd worst infection rate out of 315 English areas and now has more cases than anywhere in Lancashire .
More than 1,100 people tested positive in the latest seven-day period, with 15 out of 19 neighbourhoods seeing an increase in infections.
The latest figures show an average rate of 794.6 per 100,000. This is up from 587.3 a week earlier, when a total of 819 cases were recorded.
It comes after Blackpool Victoria Hospital's medical director Dr Jim Gardner voiced his alarm at the rise in Covid patients being admitted for treatment.
A total of 21 people are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and one patient is on ventilation.
As of Monday (July 19), a total of 97,461 people in Blackpool had received a first dose of a vaccine. Another 81,902 had also received a second dose.
Blackpool has an approximate resident population of 139,300 and has a higher percentage of people of retirement age than the average English area.
Read More
Redcar and Cleveland currently has the worst infection rate in England a case rate of 1,528.3, up from 761.2.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.