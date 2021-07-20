The latest government figures show 15 out of 19 neighbourhoods in Blackpool still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Blackpool recorded 918 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 658.3 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England, we reveal which Blackpool neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.

1. North East Centre North East Centre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 6, from 465.3 to 494.4. Buy photo

2. North Shore North Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 4%, from 433.5 to 450.2. Buy photo

3. Queenstown & Layton Queenstown & Layton has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 7%, from 544 to 506.9. Buy photo

4. Little Layton & Little Carleton Little Layton & Little Carleton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 94%, from 294.6 to 572.8. Buy photo