The 13 Covid hotspots in Blackpool two weeks after "Freedom Day"

It is now more than three weeks on since the Government lifted most restrictions and limits on social contact in its roadmap out of lockdown.

The Government's interactive map shows the areas of Blackpool where the Covid rates are over 400 (burgundy), between 200-399 (dark blue) and between 100-199 (light blue), in the seven days to August 5, 2021, which is just over two weeks on from "Freedom Day", and is the latest period for which reliable figures are available.

In the seven days to August 5, 2021, 666 people had tested positive for coronavirus, a decrease of 7.4% compared to the previous seven days.

3 deaths were recorded at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the seven days to August 5, 2021.

These are the areas of Blackpool with a rate higher than 400 two weeks on from "Freedom Day" (from highest rate to lowest).

1. Central Blackpool With a case rate of 744.5 per 100,000 people, Central Blackpool recorded 53 cases Up by 9 (20.5%). Buy photo

2. North East Centre With a case rate of 654.4 per 100,000 people, North East Centre recorded 45 cases Up by 1 (2.3%). Buy photo

3. South Shore With a case rate of 565.6 per 100,000 people, South Shore recorded 46 cases up by 8 (21.1%). Buy photo

4. Warbreck & Bispham Road With a case rate of 555.0 per 100,000 people, Warbreck & Bispham Road recorded 46 cases down by 3 (-6.1%). Buy photo