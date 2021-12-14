The latest Covid cases numbers in Blackpool as Government launches booster drive and introduces Plan B restrictions

Boris Johnson laid out his ambitious booster plan on Sunday night with new restrictions coming into force this week.
In Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre this week's walk-in vaccination centre locations have been confirmed as the jab roll-out continues to gather pace.
Nationally the average rate of infection per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 13 is 505.5.
These are the parts of Blackpool where cases are rising and falling in the seven days to December 8...
