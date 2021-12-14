The latest Covid cases numbers in Blackpool as Government launches booster drive and introduces Plan B restrictions

Boris Johnson laid out his ambitious booster plan on Sunday night with new restrictions coming into force this week.

In Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre this week's walk-in vaccination centre locations have been confirmed as the jab roll-out continues to gather pace.

Nationally the average rate of infection per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 13 is 505.5.

These are the parts of Blackpool where cases are rising and falling in the seven days to December 8...

1. Hoohill Hoohill has a case rate of 681.2. There were 41 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 36.7%. Photo Sales

2. Hawes Side Hawes Side has a case rate of 363.8. There were 26 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 30%. Photo Sales

3. Little Bispham & Anchorsholme Little Bispham & Anchorsholme has a case rate of 314.6. There were 24 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 14.3%. Photo Sales

4. South Shore South Shore has a case rate of 497.3. There were 40 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 11.1%. Photo Sales