Covid booster jab: These are the walk-in centres offering the third vaccine on the Fylde coast

Walk-in vaccination clinics opened up across the country as the Covid-19 booster jab roll-out continued at speed.

The sudden ramping up of the booster vaccination programme was in reaction to the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

On Sunday (December 12), Boris Johnson called for adults of all ages to book their top-up jabs to avoid a new year lockdown amid a "tidal wave" of omicron infections.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council, said: "Vaccinations have and continue to be the most effective way of tackling the pandemic and allowing us all to lead as normal a life as possible.

"I believe the rollout of the booster scheme is the correct one. We know that without this additional protection the whole health service will be under even more pressure than it currently is.

"I urge all residents to take this request seriously. Please get yourself protected and do it now."

These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast:

The government encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections (Photo by Marco Verch)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

- Red Lion Pub Car Park, Devonshire Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY1 0AR: 10am to 4pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

- Norbreck Castle Hotel, Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9AA - 9am to 6pm

- Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF - 1pm to 7pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

- @The Grange, 2a Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7RW - 10am to 4pm

- Frank Townend Community Centre, Kensington Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1ER: 1pm to 7pm

- Community Testing Hub, Hounds Hill (opp rear entrance to M&S) Victoria Street, FY1 4RJ: 5pm to 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

- Bickerstaffe Square, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AH: 9am to 6pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

- Community Testing Hub, Hounds Hill (opp rear entrance to M&S) Victoria Street, FY1 4RJ: 9am to 6pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

- Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ: 10am to 4pm

- (12-15 age group only) Community Testing Hub, Hounds Hill (opp rear entrance to M&S) Victoria Street, FY1 4RJ: 10am to 4pm

Who can get a Covid-19 booster jab?

The prime minister announced that all eligible adults will be offered a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of the year in England, in a bid to protect against the Omicron variant.

This means everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

The booster vaccination programme had previously been open to over-40s, but the concern over the emergence of the new variant has prompted a rapid extension of the programme.

How can I book my third jab?

Boris Johnson said the NHS booking system will be opened to over-18s from Wednesday (December 15).

You can also get your booster dose at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site if you had your second dose at least three months ago.