Community pharmacies have vital role in relieving pressure on GPs and hospitals, says Fylde MP

Mr Menzies visited Tomlinson’s pharmacy in Lytham to discuss the challenges facing pharmacists and to hear about the growing range of services being offered.

He is keen to ensure as many people as possible know about the help and guidance available, as an alternative to GP appointments.

The Fylde MP said: “I know pharmacists have an incredible level of knowledge and skill and for many people they can and should be the first port of call.

Mark Menzies MP at with (from left) Carl Bamford, Victoria Watson, Alison Thomas and Janet Fisher at Tomlinson's Pharmacy in Lytham

“From consultations to delivering vaccines, pharmacy teams play an important role in our health service.

“They are operating at the heart of our communities, understand patients’ needs and can often prevent the need to wait for a doctor’s appointment.

“This is about far more than just dispensing medicine and I am keen to ensure people know when they can turn to a pharmacist for help with minor ailments.

“I also want to say thank you to all those who are stepping up to offer these services in Fylde.”

The NHS Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS) was launched by NHS England in October 2019, offering patients a same day appointment with their community pharmacist for minor illness or urgent supply of regular medicine, improving access to services and providing more convenient treatment closer to homes.

Mr Menzies said: “Not enough people know about this fantastic service, which is all about making sure patients see the most appropriate healthcare professional.