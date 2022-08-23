Bank Holiday Monday: Pharmacies that are open in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast - and the times they open and close
A list of pharmacies that are open on Bank Holiday Monday – August 29 – has been released by the NHS in Lancashire.
Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Bank holidays are typically a busy time for health services, and you can play your part by being prepared and knowing what support is available for you should you need it.”
GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment. In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.
A mental health crisis line is available 24/7 on 0800 953 0110.
Pharmacies open in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast on Bank Holiday Monday:
Asda Pharmacy, Fleetwood – Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU. From 10am-4pm.
Boots Pharmacy, Lytham – 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes FY8 1SB. From 11am-4pm.
Boots Pharmacy, Lytham – 66 Clfiton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW. From 11am-4pm.
Morrisons Pharmacy – Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3TS. From 10am-4pm.
Boots Pharmacy, Thornton_Cleveleys – 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1BS. From 10am-4pm
Boots UK Limited – 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, Lancashire FY1 4TE. From 10.30am-4.30pm.
Morrisons Pharmacy – Morrisons, Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 2AY. From 10am-4pm.
Whitegate Pharmacy – Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9ES. From 8am-9pm