Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Bank holidays are typically a busy time for health services, and you can play your part by being prepared and knowing what support is available for you should you need it.”

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment. In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.