A woman lost 8 stone after a slimming group inspired her to take up walking as regular exercise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steph Kask was shocked when she went to put her work trousers on in the new year, in 2020, and she couldn’t fasten them.

But now, Steph is an incredible eight stone lighter, and keeps an old pair of pants as a reminder of how far she has come since joining Slimming World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the program focusses on balanced and healthy eating plans, Steph says a bit of encouragement to help her become more active made a real difference.

before and after

Steph, who attends a support group in Thornton, said: “[They] encouraged us to bring fitness into our routine, so instead of being sat on the sofa I was out getting walks to school, to the shops...if I fancied something to eat I’d walk around the block instead so I wouldn’t be nibbling at things”.

The civil servant had been inspired by a friend who was an existing member of Slimming World.

She now says she has ‘so much more energy’ – and is finding it easier to resist temptations in the office, thanks to the support she receives at Debbie’s group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her colleagues regularly bring cakes and sweets in to share – which means it can be hard to resist!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My office used to be right next to the canteen and I’d be having sausages and hash browns, full fat foods. Now I take a salad and some wholemeal bread, and lots of fruit so if I do get hungry I’ll snack on healthy stuff rather than rubbish that might be lying around.”

Steph was awarded the Diamond member of 2023 by the group, after being at her target weight for 12 months, as of July 2023.

Debbie’s support group meets at The Studio, on Fleetwood Road North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members range from early 20s to young Mums, middle-aged women (and a handful of men) to retirees.

Steph adds: “We enjoy each others successes and console bad weeks. Everyone has a new recipe to share each week (or is some cases 3 or 4). We ALWAYS have a laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I've made friends for life here. I would not have got where I was without Debby and this amazing group of people.”

Debbie Marr worked as a hairdresser for 45 years, before becoming a full time Slimming World consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad