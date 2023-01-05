A trip to Gambia has kept Sam Tidd, 49, focused on her weight loss journey but she credits her four stone weight loss with the ‘’kind and welcoming’ support from her local group.

‘Super-slinky’ on safari

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband booked the exotic vacation over a year ago, to coincide with Sam’s 50th birthday - and she can’t wait to feel ‘super-slinky’ on safari.

Before and after: Sam Tidd dropped from a size 20 to a size 12 since joining Slimming World in January 2022.

Sam, a retired estate agent, said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I’ve never done anything like this before. As it’s all inclusive I plan to eat and drink the things I love so I might put on a few pounds, but that’s okay as I’m making allowances for that.”

‘My joints don’t ache and I’ve stopped getting headaches’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam went from a size 20 to a size 12, and says the weight loss has really changed her life. She feels fitter, and it has helped her asthma symptoms.

She added: “I can go upstairs without getting out of breath, my joints don’t ache and I’ve stopped getting headaches because I’m eating cleaner foods. It’s also given me confidence to try new things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Tidd dropped 4 dress sizes last year through Slimming World. She is pictured (left) with consultant Amanda Ashford.

More like a coffee morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum-of-two has battled with agoraphobia to attend the slimming club on Collingwood Avenue, which she joined a year ago.

Now the meetings are the highlight of her week and the supportive and ‘relaxed’ group has helped her to build confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's more like a coffee morning and I know I won’t be told off if I have a bad week. I still struggle with anxiety, but I know it’s a safe space. Everyone was in the same boat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not about calorie counting’

Sam said she has lost four stone without exercise or cutting whole food groups - the main difference is that she is eating cleaner, healthier foods and making sensible choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am eating loads of fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, and tasty filling meals and the weight has just steadily come off. It’s not about calorie counting.”

Slimming World support groups

Advertisement Hide Ad