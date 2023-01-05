Karen Birchall, 46, is a tenant living in a flat within privately-owned premises on Park Road, where she has lived for two-and-a half years.

Karen says that when she first moved in she loved the flat, but gradually it became plagued by increasingly severe damp which she fears will impact on her health.

She says things became so bad in her bedroom that she had to stop sleeping in there and move into her lounge, which is now starting to be affected by damp as well.

Karen Birchall is fed up of damp in her flat on Park Road

The building is managed by letting agency Winny Tree Properties, whom she has approached about the problem but she says they are not listening.

However, Winny Tree says the problems appear to be caused by condensation because Ms Waite, like an increasing number of tenants concerned about rising fuel bills, is not heating the flat properly.

Karen said: “It is a shame because I like the flat and I have got it beautiful but the damp has become a serious issue.

"It started in the bedroom when the walls became damp, then green and black mould started to appear.

"I have asthma, so I was worried about how it would affect that, and the walls became so damp I was worried about the electrics.

"After a while I had to move out of that room and sleep in the lounge but now that is started to be affected too.”

Reece Campbell, branch director of Winny Tree in Blackpool, said: “We were made aware of an of possible damp/mould issue by Blackpool Enforcement Team on December 15 and, we have an appointment booked with the Enforcement Team and the tenant on January 10.

“We are aware that the flat underwent a full damp course last winter and this problem is more likely linked to the tenant not heating the property correctly.

"Unfortunately due to the increase in costs of heating, we are seeing this in a lot of properties.

