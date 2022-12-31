The posties came together to donate the presents through the Blue Skies Hospital Fund’s GiveAGift appeal.

They dropped off the gifts at the hospital on Whinney Heys Road on Dec 23.

Chris Webb, Trustee for the Communication Workers Union children’s charity CWUHA said, “I was delighted we were able to support Blue Skies's Christmas appeal to ensure every child and patient within the hospital gets a Christmas gift this year.

Striking postal workers deliver presents for sick children. Photoed - Chris, Portia, Maddie and Carl with Haematology HCA Martin Gillan at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Despite the ongoing industrial action, local postal workers and members of the Communication Workers Union came together and held a collection on the picket line this morning to support this fantastic appeal.

