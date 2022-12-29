Prime fad has Aldi shoppers queuing from 6am to buy energy drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul
Aldi has apologised to those who missed out after queuing for hours in a bid to get their hands on a fad energy drink.
Some queued from 6am to make sure they were among the first inside Aldi stores after the supermarket announced it would be selling the popular Prime Hydration drinks today (Thursday, December 29).
The energy drink brand has become a ‘must-have’ for some kids after it was launched by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul earlier this year.
The flavoured water drink has quickly sold out at many retailers and Aldi caused a stir when it announced it would be stocking Prime for one-day only.
Shoppers were able to choose from three different flavours: Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop. Customers were able to grab one bottle of each flavour while stocks last, the company said.
The ‘hydration drink’ was available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide, but stocks swiftly sold out.
Aldi has now apologised to Prime fans and parents who returned home empty handed after queuing outside stores for hours.
One picture shows a queue forming outside the Cleveleys store from 6am. By 8am, all Prime drinks had sold out.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product, however, demand has been extremely high.
"We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it.”
Aldi was unable to say whether all stocks had sold out at stores in Lancashire.
Will Aldi sell Prime again?
Aldi has not confirmed whether it has plans to sell Prime again.
Before today’s sale, it said: “The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!
"The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product.
"But as with all Specialbuys, Prime Hydration Drink lands is only available while stocks last.”
What is Prime?
The energy drink has been sold exclusively in Asda, and some independent convenience stores, until it was stocked by Aldi today.
The drink has been flying off shelves and can be impossible to get hold of in some areas. Some people have even been re-selling bottles for inflated prices on eBay and Facebook Marketplace.
It was created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, who are popular with youngsters and have more than 50 million subscribers between them.
The pair rose to prominence as boxing rivals before becoming business partners and launching their own energy drink.
Marketed as a sports hydration drink, Prime is said to be 10% coconut water and contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs. It has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.