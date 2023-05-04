Blackpool Victoria Hospital care worker sentenced for eight sex offences against female colleagues

Hernando Puno of Onslow Road, Blackpool, sexually assaulted five women who were also employed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and has today (Thursday, May 4) been jailed.

Police launched an investigation into Puno’s offending in March 2021 when he was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a colleague at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. This led to further victims coming forward and reporting sexual assaults across a span of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, over a eight-year period, between November 2012 and February 2021, Puno intentionally touched the women without their consent.

Hernando Puno, 52, a healthcare assistant at Blackpool Victoria Hospital was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court.

Some of the women said he had kissed them and touched their bottoms on numerous occasions; the women said they felt uncomfortable and angry about his unwanted contact.

The 52-year-old denied intentionally touching the women, producing prepared statements in interview claiming he was friendly, and any contact was not intended to be sexual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded not guilty at court to 13 counts of sexual assault and a trial was fixed. Following the five day trial, Puno was found guilty of eight offences, and on Thursday, May 4, he was sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Today’s sentence is for those victims who came forward, showing tremendous bravery in confronting their attacker.

“Puno is a predatory individual, who targeted younger female healthcare assistants. He dismissed the behaviour as a ‘bit of fun’ accepting no responsibility for the way that he made his victims feel, claiming during the trial that he didn’t care whether his victims consented to his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender. Sexual harassment and sexual assaults must not be tolerated in the workplace. Everyone should be able to come to work in the safe knowledge that they are not going to be subjected to this disgusting conduct.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome the sentence handed down at court and hope it serves as a warning to others who commit such crimes.”

Karen Tonge, Specialist Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West added: “Hernando Puno’s actions have caused anger and distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful to the women who have bravely shared their experiences, which enabled Lancashire police and CPS North West to bring Puno to justice. Today he must face up to the consequences of his actions.

“Their courage in taking a stand against Puno’s behaviour will no doubt have prevented other women suffering the same abuse.