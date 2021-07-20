Blackpool Teaching Hospitals appoints new Chief Executive

Trish Armstrong Child will replace Kevin McGee, who is stepping down from his joint role – he is also in charge at the NHS trust in East Lancashire - to take charge at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, which runs Preston and Chorley hospitals.

No start date has been announced.

Vic chairman Steve Fogg said Ms Armstrong Child was picked after a "proactive recruitment campaign" and "robust and thorough assessment".

He said: "I am delighted she has chosen to join the trust at this exciting time."

Previously deputy chief executive of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, Ms Armstrong Child will leave her current role in charge of the Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, which is rated 'requires improvement' by the health watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC).

While Mr McGee was in charge of two hospital trusts, splitting his time between Blackpool and Blackburn, Ms Armstrong Child will "primarily focus on Blackpool", Mr Fogg said.

"Trish will work with myself and Kevin, as well as the wider trust board, to ensure a smooth handover for colleagues, patients, and our partners," he added.