Ambulance workers in St Helens were among 25,000 staff across England and Wales who went on strike on Wednesday (January 11).

However, a number of staff were spotted breaking the picket line and jumping into an ambulance to help a child in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the incident on Twitter, ITV News wrote: “An ambulance has been captured rushing away from a Merseyside picket line to attend an urgent call for a young child.”

The following day, Tory MP Scott Benton responded, posting: “Or in other words, doing the job they’re paid to do”.

Mr Benton's tweet quickly garnered attention, receiving over 500 comments by Friday afternoon (January 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taunting not praising an ambulance driver for leaving a legal picket line to take a call to attend to a child is contemptuous, an absolute disgrace, and the opposite of the diplomacy required to solve these pay disputes,” one person wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Benton, Tory MP for Blackpool South since 2019

Another added: “If they’ve declared they are on strike, they aren’t actually being paid to do this, they are doing it because they are professionals in the true sense of the word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And when they are being paid, they aren’t paid enough, and there are too few of them to do the job properly.”

One man wrote it was “comments like this” that made his daughter leave the paramedic service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Actually being on strike meant they weren’t being paid,” he added.

The picket line outside Wigan Community Fire and Ambulance Station in Robin Park Road, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How’s your inflated MP salary with all those lovely expenses and subsidies.

“Utterly contemptible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Twitter user said: “Demonising underpaid essential workers is not a good look.”

Mr Benton – who has been approached for comment – has yet to acknowledge the negative feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak has said he hopes to "find a way through" the deadlock with unions to avert further industrial action (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sunak hopes to ‘find a way through’ strikes deadlock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak has said he hopes to “find a way through” the deadlock with unions to avert further industrial action.

The Prime Minister also said the Government is prioritising “strong dialogue” with union leaders as they aim to resolve bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his trip to Scotland, Mr Sunak was asked about criticism that the Government is too slow in negotiating with unions when labour disputes are having a detrimental effect on the economy.

He told broadcasters: “Look, I think with strikes it’s important that we remain in strong dialogue with the unions, that’s why the Government invited all union leaders in to have those discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The discussions are ongoing and hopefully we can find a way through.”

The Prime Minister also touted the Government’s controversial legislation that would impose a legal duty of minimum service levels on strike days for workers in health, education, transport and several other sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I also think that it’s really important that we protect ordinary working people’s access to life-saving healthcare, allow them to go about their lives free from that type of disruption, which is why we’re introducing new laws – minimum safety levels – which will ensure that, in areas like ambulances or fire, that when there are strikes, people can still rely on a basic level of emergency service.

“I think that’s a right, responsible and reasonable thing to do in common with many other countries and we’re going to bring forward those laws shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad