The latest figures show hundreds of patients waiting more than 12 hours to get seen in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with many waiting more than an hour before they could be handed over by ambulance crews.

Meanwhile at times, one in five beds was occupied by a patient who no longer required it but could not be discharged.

Trish Armstrong-Child, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told a board meeting: "Despite all our planning, despite all the investment available to us, we have been under intense pressure."

Winter pressures have mounted at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

She said in her 33 years working in the NHS, this had been "by far the most significantly challenged" winter she had ever experienced.

Ms Armstrong-Child added: "There were a lot of things stacking up against us.

"We started just before Christmas with industrial action from NWAS (North West Ambulance Service).

"We managed that quite well but we knew going into Christmas and New Year we didn't have the capacity we were hoping for in terms of beds available.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child

"Between Christmas and New Year we saw a combination of a rise in sicker patients coming in, a rise in patients attending the emergency department who needed resuscitation straight away."

This was coupled with a 40 per cent increase in Covid and flu patients, with many presenting with both.

By Boxing Day the level of pressure the hospital was facing was escalated to level four, which is the highest level of alert in terms of patient safety.

But the chief executive said staff worked hard to keep patients safe.

She added: "I apologise to our patients and our community. It was not an ideal setting anyone would want, but our staff did rally round and we did our best to keep our patients as safe as possible."

Ms Armstrong-Child warned tough times are still ahead, as further industrial action is expected by NHS staff.

Although Blackpool will not be affected by the next nurses strike due next week, it will be affected by further action by ambulance crews and planned strikes by physiotherapists.

Junior doctors have also been balloted about possible industrial action.

Figures presented to the board showed in November 832 patients waited 12 hours or longer in the Blackpool Victoria Hospital emergency department for a bed after a decision had been made on admission.

A report warned "ambulance handovers continue to be a significant concern" with 273 handovers taking more than an hour in November, following similar delays in October.

Natalie Hudson, chief operating officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said delays continued to be experienced in December and January, with between 15 per cent and 20 per cent of beds occupied by patients who are ready to go home.

Measures to reduce hospital admissions include the opening of the Same Day Emergency Care Unit in September, with around 10 per cent of ambulance attendances being sent there.