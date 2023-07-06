Blackpool Race for Life in pictures: Hundreds of runners and walkers get a sweat on for cancer research
Hundreds of runners and walkers gathered together to take on the annual Blackpool Race for Life.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST
The famous race, organised annually in aid of Cancer Research UK, took part on Blackpool Promenade yesterday (Wednesday, June 5).
There was a sea of pink along the prom as runners and walkers of all ages lined up to take part – having fun and raising money for vital research along the way.
Our photographer Dan Martino was on hand to take these fabulous pictures …
