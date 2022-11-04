Roger Nimmo, of Highfield Road, went into cardiac arrest after drinking a moderate amount of alcohol. CPR was attempted, but he was confirmed dead at 7:55pm on July 16, 2022.

An inquest at Blackpool Town Hall heard that Roger, a plasterer, had an un-diagnosed condition called Fatty Liver Disease (Hepatic Steatosis) – a buildup of fat inside the liver cells which makes it harder to rid the body of toxins. It’s hard to diagnose as there are often no symptoms, but it’s often linked to lifestyle factors such as heavy drinking.

File photo dated 16/11/21 of the NHS logo. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Blackpool man died of alcohol poisoning due to undetected fatty liver disease.