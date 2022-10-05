The Royal College of GPs said increased awareness and less stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction may have contributed to a rise in the number of prescriptions given out across England.

What do the figures say?

Figures from the Open Prescribing Service show 19,220 prescriptions for erectile dysfunction drugs were given out in the former NHS Blackpool CCG area in the year to June.

More erectile dysfunction drugs are being prescribed in Blackpool than anywhere else in the country

This was up slightly from 19,152 the year before, and more than 19,053 in 2017-18, when figures first begin.

It meant there were the equivalent of 36 prescriptions for ED drugs per 100 men aged 18 and over in the area last year – the highest rate of all former CCGs in England.

These figures are for the number of times medication has appeared on prescriptions, but do not show the quantity of medication given, and multiple prescriptions can be given to the same patient.

Across England, erectile dysfunction drugs appeared on 4.35 million prescriptions in the year to June – up from 4.30 million in 2020-21, and 4.33 in 2017-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority of these prescriptions are for sildenafil, also be known by the brand names Viagra, Aronix, Liberize and Nipatra, which patients can get on the NHS if they suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Why is Viagra being prescribed more often?

The Royal College of GPs said there are likely a variety of reasons why prescriptions for ED medication are rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the RCGP, said: "It may indicate lessening stigma around ED and increasing awareness of its treatments, as well as patients feeling more comfortable to come forward for treatment.

"One of the most well-known drugs – sildenafil, which is widely known as Viagra – also came ‘off licence’ in recent years, making it cheaper."

The cost to the NHS of erectile dysfunction drugs nationally fell from £42.6 million in the 12 months to June 2018 to just £16.1 million in the last year.

In Blackpool, it fell from £169,000 to £58,700 over this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Marshall said GPs follow strict guidelines when prescribing generic sildenafil and will only issue an NHS prescription if there is one of a list of specific medical reasons to do so.

He added: “Erectile dysfunction can be a disturbing condition for many men which can impact on patients' mental health and limit their ability to have healthy sexual relationships."

Across England, there were the equivalent of 20 ED prescriptions for every 100 men aged 18 and over in the country last year.

At the opposite end of the scale to Blackpool, there were just 14 prescriptions per 100 adult males in North West London.

Advertisement Hide Ad