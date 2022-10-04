Carleton Green Community Primary School has informed parents about a case of hand, foot and mouth disease in its classrooms.

The disease is a common infection that causes mouth ulcers, as well as spots and blisters on the hands and feet.

It is easily passed on to other people and can spread in coughs, sneezes, poo and the fluid in the blisters.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common childhood illness that can also affect adults. The first signs can be a sore throat, a high temperature and not wanting to eat

The illness mainly affects children and has nothing to do with the foot and mouth disease that affects farm animals.

“We have had a case of hand, foot and mouth reported to us,” said the school in a message to parents, who were advised to check the NHS website for symptoms.

The primary school in Arundel Drive, Carleton – which has around 300 pupils - has not said whether it is dealing with an isolated incident or an outbreak.

Carleton Green’s headteacher, Mrs McGrath, was approached for comment.

Hand, foot and mouth symptoms

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common childhood illness that can also affect adults. It usually gets better on its own in 7 to 10 days.

The first signs of infection are usually a sore throat, a high temperature and not wanting to eat.

After a few days mouth ulcers and a rash will appear. Ulcers appear in the mouth and on the tongue. These can be painful and make it difficult to eat or drink.

Raised spots usually appear on the hands and feet, and sometimes on the thighs and bottom as well. The spots can look pink, red, or darker than surrounding skin, depending on your skin tone.

The spots become blisters which appear grey or lighter than surrounding skin and can be painful.

The symptoms are usually the same in adults and children, but they can be worse in babies and children under 5.

It's possible to get hand, foot and mouth disease more than once.

Staying off school or nursery

The NHS recommends that you keep your child off school or nursery while they're feeling unwell.

But as soon as they're feeling better, they can go back to school or nursery. There's no need to wait until all the blisters have healed.

Keeping your child away from other children for longer is unlikely to stop the illness spreading.

How to treat the disease yourself

You cannot take antibiotics or medicines to cure hand, foot and mouth disease. It usually gets better on its own in 7 to 10 days.

But to help the symptoms, you can:

- drink fluids to prevent dehydration – avoid acidic drinks, such as fruit juice

- eat soft foods like yoghurt – avoid hot and spicy foods

- take paracetamol or ibuprofen to help ease a sore mouth or throat

A pharmacist can also help with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Speak to a pharmacist for advice about treatments, such as mouth ulcer gels, sprays and mouthwashes, to relieve pain.

They can tell you which ones are suitable for children.