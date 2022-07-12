Blackpool hospital launches search for new public governors to oversee its work

Public Governors at the Trust represent their respective local constituencies, support and help influence the Trust’s decision-making processes in how it develops and delivers services for the people of Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancashire and beyond.
The nine new roles are vacant after previous hospital governor terms came to an end.
Speaking about the new public governor positions, Steve Fogg, chair of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: “Governors are vital to the success of a Foundation Trust. The role is interesting and rewarding but also requires time and commitment.
“The appointed governors will have a number of statutory responsibilities including; the appointment of the chair, non-executive directors and external auditors, and holding the non-executive directors to account.”
Sue Crouch, Lead Public Governor at the Trust said: “As an elected public governor representing the people of Wyre I enjoy working with others and helping the Trust to be the best that it can be.
“Governors need to be collaborative team players, who recognise the way in which improvements can be secured through the building of consensus."
The Trust is now inviting interested candidates who want to have their say on how healthcare should be provided for the populations that Blackpool Teaching Hospitals serve.
The elections will be held in August 2022 and there are four vacancies for Blackpool people, one for people from Fylde. three for Wyre and one for Northwest counties.
For further information about being a Public Governor call the Corporate Governance Team on 01253 951505 or email [email protected]