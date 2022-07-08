£1.3m investment to ease pressure on A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The latest figures show hundreds of patients still facing long waits for admission with 741 waiting 12 hours or longer in the emergency department in May, although this has reduced from a figure of 929 in April.

There is then a knock-on effect to the ambulance service with the latest monthly figure showing 369 ambulance hand overs taking more than an hour.

Investment is to be made in staffing at A&E

A report to the Blackpool Teaching Hospital's (BTH) board of directors warns of "potential patient safety risks in the emergency department due to over-crowding and extended length of stays for patients."

It adds there is also "potential patient safety risks in the community as a resultof the ambulance hand over delays making it difficult for NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) to respond to urgent calls within the required response times."

Non-executive director of BTH Mark Beaton told a meeting of the board he believed "the highest risk area is A&E."

He added: "We are looking at investing £1.3m in A&E staff which I think is a really positive thing to do because it will help with our pressure there.

"Getting the staff in is a different matter, but investing that money is needed.

"It is our highest risk, there is no doubt about it."

BTH chief operating officer Natalie Hudson said the impact of delays in admitting patients through A&E meant "ambulances are unable to respond to community calls as quickly as they should be doing."

While work is under way to improve patient flow through the hospital, she warned "we are having significant difficulties and are continuing to work with NWAS to mitigate that as much as possible.

"That will remain a key focus for us in coming months."

The £1.3m investment in permanent A&E staff will also help reduce the amount spent on agency staff which added up to £2.4m in the 2021/22 financial year.

Emergency care at the hospital was rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January this year following an inspection.