Hospital entertainer, Barry Evans, from St Annes, has played for patients at Clifton Hospital for 20 years as well as making regular appearances at the Vic.

Now he’s on the search for a replacement piano for the Memory Corridor of the Vic’s care of the elderly wards so he can carry on bringing the ‘medicine’ of music to the wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his hospital performances, Barry said: “The music gives patients a lot of pleasure and it is good medicine for them.”

Barry Evans needs help to find a new piano for the elderly patient ward at Blackpool Victoria.

Barry began playing the piano aged 12 when he lived in Prestwich, Manchester. As well as entertaining patients, he also plays at Church Road Methodist Church in St Annes and for guests at the nearby Clifton Park Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the lid has come down on the ‘ancient’ piano, and he is appealing for a replacement so he can keep playing at the hospital.

Volunteer Team Leader Catherine Henshaw said: “Barry is a much-loved member of the volunteering team. He travels all around the Trust and brings such joy to the patients through music. If anyone can help, we will be truly grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Evans needs help finding a new piano to keep playing for elderly patients at Blackpool Victoria

If anyone can help find Barry a new piano for the Memory Corridor, email Catherine at [email protected] or call her on 01253 957399.

Advertisement Hide Ad