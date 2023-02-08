New NHS figures show 72 per cent are receiving extra money through the government’s Healthy Start scheme – meaning Blackpool is the fourth highest area in the UK for uptake of the benefit.

It follows a campaign by Blackpool Better Start to raise awareness of the funding which helps low-income parents and pregnant women pay for fruit, vegetables, milk and formula.

Families can benefit from the Healthy Start scheme

It is worth £4.25 for each week of pregnancy from 10 weeks, then £8.50 a week for babies up to one year old, and £4.25 a week for children up to four years old.

Clare Law, director of the Blackpool Centre for Early Child Development said: “Last year data from the NHS showed Blackpool was below the national average for uptake of this scheme, and it was apparent many families in the town were missing out on this extra support.

“It became a priority for us to change this, especially as the cost-of-living crisis deepened.”

Obstacles included difficulty understanding application forms so last summer Better Start trained up a team of specialist advisers to work in the community.

Clare added: “I am really encouraged by the figures released as they show the positive impact peer-to-peer support has.”

Work will now be done to identify the 630 families in the town who are still not claiming Healthy Start benefits.

Blackpool’s director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura, said: “Not only will this help with family household bills, but on average each of these families is missing out on at least £220 a year, and that equates to approximately £140,000 that could be injected into the local economy.”

Calls are also being made to open the scheme to all families on universal credit who have a young child, and for payments to increase in line with inflation.

Currently, the scheme is available to universal credit claimants who earn £408 or less a month and child tax credit claimants with an annual income of £16,190 or less.

People on legacy benefits including income support, jobseeker’s allowance, pension credit and working tax credit can also claim.

