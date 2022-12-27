Blackpool Better Start is improving outcomes for children

The scheme was launched in 2015 with £45m of Lottery funding designed to break the cycle of poor outcomes among families who were struggling for support.

It has focused its resources on those with pre-school children, from the point of pregnancy until the child reaches the age of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding has been targeted in the seven wards of Bloomfield, Brunswick, Claremont, Clifton, Park, Talbot and Victoria where families were in most need.

Encouraging dads to engage with their children {Martin Bostock Photography)

At the end of year seven of the project, led by children's charity the NSPCC, there were 27 funded services across the town actively being delivered.

Now as the scheme moves into its final two years, it is hoped many of these will be retained in order to continue the progress made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Law, director of the Blackpool Centre for Early Child Development where Better Start is based, said: "The Better Start partnership is committed to main streaming services that have proven to be effective in Blackpool.

"This has already happened for programmes such as the antenatal education offer, Baby Steps, and other services for families that need a bit of extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Law, director of the Blackpool Centre for Early Child Development

"During the final two years of Lottery funding, more initiatives that have seen positive impacts on families will be sustained through the partnership, with the learning from Better Start enabling more of a focus on prevention and supporting the town-wide focus on whole family and early help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering direct help and intervention, the scheme has played a big part in research into early child development.

In March 2019, its experts met with the now Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to Blackpool to discuss its work, with the Princess subsequently launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National interest has also come from Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel De Souza who has visited Blackpool and taken part in discussions involving local parents.

Blackpool Better Start speech and language event (Martin Bostock Photography)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better Start's annual report for 2021/22 was presented to the latest meeting of the council's Children and Young People's Scrutiny Committee and lists a number of achievements.

These include the recovery of some services following the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* In April 2021 the Baby Steps antenatal service was successfully transferred over to Blackpool Teaching Hospital, as part of the scale up of services. The transfer has resulted in an increase in the number of parents signing up through their midwife, over the year 270 pregnant women accessed the service, giving birth to 186 babies.

* Working closely with the Early Help and Support Service, family hubs got back up and running in 2021/22 with the reintroduction of baby clinics and early years groups. Consultation with families has highlighted that families miss community activities, over the year park rangers and libraries delivered face to face sessions which have had 3,757 children and their families attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The Community Connectors identified the increasing impact of poverty on early years families, resulting in a specific money saving connector role being created who focuses on ensuring families are aware of what support is available, such as vitamins, Healthy Start vouchers and food banks.

* Taking a public health approach to raising awareness of the dangers of drinking in pregnancy, the ‘Superbabies’ campaign has been delivered across the town with bus advertising ensuring it reached a high proportion of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The Supervised Toothbrushing Scheme was relaunched, ensuring consistent messaging to children and their families around oral health. In response to low numbers of families accessing dentistry, optometry and pharmacy services over the last few years, community connectors are supporting the Blackpool Together Integrated Care pilot which encourages access.

* Four literacy events in 2021/22 were attended by 178 children and 3,801 books were distributed through book drops and gifting schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The Letters from Father Christmas campaign last year supported 112 families, with 77 families receiving food hampers, 187 gifts provided for children, and 161 children attending grotto events.

Health campaigns including to persuade women not to smoke during pregnancy have seen smoking at time of delivery reduce in line with the national figures (0.05-0.08 per cent), but the percentage of women smoking remains more than double the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many women in Blackpool also continue to drink alcohol during their pregnancy, according to the report, although campaigns to raise awareness around the issue may be prompting more expectant mums to disclose their drinking habits to their midwife.

The percentage of mothers initiating breastfeeding at birth in the Better Start neighbourhoods has increased thanks to the HENRY infant feeding support service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza said she was inspired by her visit to Blackpool.

Following her visit in July 2021, she said: "What impressed me was the innovative partnerships I saw delivering for babies and children and the willingness to explore new ways of doing things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking to the future we need to reform and invigorate children’s social care, and what I saw in Blackpool could form part of the way to do that."

The woman whose job it is to stand up for children's rights and services nationally visited key community sites such as Palatine Library, Revoe Park and @TheGrange and looked at the investment Blackpool Better Start has made into local libraries and parks and open spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad