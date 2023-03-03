Blackpool Bubble Rush is back, raising funds for Brian House children's hospice - here's how you can take part

Now in its fifth year, Blackpool Bubble Rush will take place on Saturday, April 1 at Lawson’s Showground, and will see people of all ages and abilities passing through four coloured bubble stations for sponsorship to raise as much as they can for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Organisers at the hospice are thrilled that The Kentown Wizard Foundation has once again pledged their support as a headline sponsor.

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising at Brian House, said: “The Kentown Wizard Foundation has been such a good friend to us here at Brian House over the years.

Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House will be back at Lawson's Road field, Blackpool on April 1.

“Through sponsoring some of our fundraising events, including Bubble Rush, Night Run and Santa Dash, they have helped us to raise a staggering £796,469. And if that wasn’t enough, since that time they’ve also provided £530,000 towards our care costs, helping us to make a lasting difference to the families who need us.

“We’re delighted that they are once again sponsoring our first event for 2023, helping us to raise more for our dedicated children’s hospice, supporting children with life-limiting conditions here on the Fylde coast.”

The partnership means that all money raised by people taking part in Bubble Rush will go directly towards providing outstanding hospice care to local children.

Blackpool Bubble Rush offers fun for all the family

Debbie Bamber, operations manager for The Kentown Wizard Foundation, said: “Brian House Children’s Hospice is a charity that we are incredibly proud to support, providing exceptional care for local families across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“Our aspiration is to help children and young adults with serious, life-limiting conditions and disabilities to live better lives, and after seeing the incredible impact Brian House has on local families and in its community, we know every penny spent helping them achieve their goals is one that is very well spent.

“Having been involved in Blackpool Bubble Rush before, we know how much fun it is for families taking part, and we can’t wait to see the smiles amongst the foam this April.”

Among this year’s Bubblers will be Matilda Carr-Menton, her brother Harry and mum Hayley who are returning after enjoying the event so much last year.

Blackpool Bubble Rush is a key event in helping raise funds for Brian House children's hospice

Matilda, four, has multiple health needs and requires round-the-clock care. For her family, taking part in Bubble Rush is a change to give back for everything Brian House gives them.

Hayley said: “Bubble Rush is a great fun way to give back to Brian House for everything they do for us and Matilda.

“It was an experience Matilda wouldn’t normally have had and she spent the whole time giggling, smiling and enjoying herself, which made carrying her all around the course all worthwhile.

“We enjoyed it that much we are going to do it all over again this year – it’s our little way of saying thank you to such an amazing charity.”

