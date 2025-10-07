All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:14 BST

Take a look at how Blackpool’s 15 GP surgeries rank according to our helpful their receptionists are...

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appointment and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

In this gallery you can see how Blackpool GPs rank generally according to the 2025 GP Patient Survery but below we have ranked them according to how helpful patients deem their receptionists and administration staff...

All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

1. Blackpool GPs ranked by receptionists

All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are | GoogleMaps

Photo Sales
38% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

2. Compass Medical Practice, FY1 9NP (15)

38% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

3. Adelaide Street Surgery, FY1 3JG (=13)

80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

4. Newton Drive Health Centre, FY3 8NX (=13)

80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
82% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

5. Abbey Dale Medical Centre, FY4 5AU (=11)

82% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
82% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

6. Waterloo Medical Centre, FY4 3AD (=11)

82% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPatientsNHS EnglandAdministration
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice