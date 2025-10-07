Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appointment and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

In this gallery you can see how Blackpool GPs rank generally according to the 2025 GP Patient Survery but below we have ranked them according to how helpful patients deem their receptionists and administration staff...

Blackpool GPs ranked by receptionists All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

Compass Medical Practice, FY1 9NP (15) 38% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Adelaide Street Surgery, FY1 3JG (=13) 80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Newton Drive Health Centre, FY3 8NX (=13) 80% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Abbey Dale Medical Centre, FY4 5AU (=11) 82% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful