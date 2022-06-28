The meeting will take place at the Half Way House pub on St Annes Road to discuss the US decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which protected a pregnant woman's liberty to have an abortion.

The US Supreme Court overturned it on June 24 meaning that 13 states may bring in Republican-backed laws banning abortion.

That move appeared to have been welcomed by Mr Benton, who has spoken on supporting rights of the unborn child in the past, in a retweet on his Twitter feed, but this was later deleted.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Benton - Conservative MP for Blackpool South

The ruling has been widely protested, including by many acts at the recent Glastonbury festival and many women’s rights groups fear it could lead to a widening of anti-abortion laws in other countries.

One of the meeting organisers said: “We believe that women should have the right to choose and that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is taking us back over 50 years.

“We are scared that while this will have a devastating impact on millions of American lives, this is only just the beginning.

"We are fearful that this movement of regressive policies will hit our shores next.”

The Blackpool Conservative MP said he understood the meeting had been arranged by members of the local Labour party and pointing out that the British Government, Parliament and MPs had “no influence whatsoever on abortion rights in America”.

He said today: "Abortion is a conscience issue which MPs of all different parties take different views on. My mailbag is always split on the issue when votes arise in Parliament on this.

"I’m a strong advocate of women’s rights and stand by my record on promoting better access to education and health services for women in Blackpool.

"This will remain a key priority of mine.