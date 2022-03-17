Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, secured the debate in Parliament to consider Blackpool Airport and the role of commercial passenger flights in levelling up.

He believes that the airport should form a key part in the UK Government’s mission to level up the UK.

He said: “I hope that the Government will look carefully at the role of regional airports – Blackpool in particular – in meeting their aims of levelling up, improving connectivity and moving towards net zero.”

Blackpool Airport

He called on the Government to provide a “bespoke scheme to provide capital investment would be very welcome and would allow regional airports to modernise, invest in green technologies and take the pressure away from key hub airports.”

This, he claimed would allow Blackpool to take advantage of several opportunities present following a shift in government policy.

He called on the Government to change the way Public Service Obligation flights work so that they could be made between regions, not just to and from London.

This could allow Blackpool to submit to host flights to and from Belfast or the Isle of Man to boost UK connectivity.

Transport Minister Robert Courts said: “It is no exaggeration to say that levelling up is a key part of the Government’s agenda and a key part of what aviation can enable.

“Regional airports and regional connectivity are utterly critical to the UK’s aviation sector because they unlock investment, jobs and trade across the country.