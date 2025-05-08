Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GP practices from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are set for some major improvements as part of a multi million pound scheme.

The government has this week announced that four GPs on the Fylde Coast are set to receive a vital upgrade as part of a national programme that will see over a thousand GP surgeries modernised across England.

The four GPs in question are Newton Drive Health Centre in Blackpool, Cleveleys Group Practice in Thornton-Cleveleys, Queensway Medical Centre in Poulton-le-Fylde and Broadway Surgery in Fleetwood.

They say the investment will help deliver over 8.3 million more GP appointments each year by expanding space and improving facilities so more patients can be seen quickly and safely.

It forms part of Labour’s wider plan to fix the NHS and shift care back into the community.

Newton Drive Health Centre, Cleveleys Group Practice, Queensway Medical Centre and Broadway Surgery are set to benefit from government investment. | Google Maps

The party states that outdated buildings are currently preventing many GP practices from making full use of their staff capacity.

The upgrades will include new consultation and treatment rooms and improvements to make better use of existing space – ensuring patients can be seen faster and closer to home.

This £102 million national programme represents the biggest investment in GP infrastructure in five years and Labour says it is only possible because of the government’s commitment to rebuilding public services.

The North West as a whole will receive £13.9 million of this funding.

Commenting on the GP within his constituency, Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, said: “Newton Drive Health Centre is a much-valued part of our local community, and I’m delighted it’s set to benefit from this upgrade. Too many residents in Blackpool South know the frustration of the dreaded 8am scramble for a GP appointment.

“Labour promised to fix the front door of the NHS, and we’re delivering on that promise. This investment is not just bricks and mortar – it’s about giving patients in Blackpool better access, better care and a stronger NHS for the future.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting added: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients. The extra investment and reform this government is making, as part of its Plan for Change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”

For a full list of schemes included in the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund click here.