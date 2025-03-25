All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.
The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.
Below we have collated all the GPs in Blackpool - those with a postcode starting with either FY1, FY2, FY3, or FY4- and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.
1. Blackpool GPS ranked by patients
All the GPs in postcodes FY1-FY4 ranked by patient surveys | Google Maps
2. Arnold Medical Centre (FY4 2EF)
93% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
3. Stonyhill Medical Practice (FY4 1TJ)
88% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
4. Newton Drive Health Centre (FY3 8NX)
86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
5. Highfield Surgery (FY4 1TJ)
82% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
6. Glenroyd Medical Centre (FY2 0JG)
81% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
