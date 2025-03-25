All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked Blackpool’s 15 GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Blackpool - those with a postcode starting with either FY1, FY2, FY3, or FY4- and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

All the GPs in postcodes FY1-FY4 ranked by patient surveys

1. Blackpool GPS ranked by patients

All the GPs in postcodes FY1-FY4 ranked by patient surveys | Google Maps

93% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Arnold Medical Centre (FY4 2EF)

93% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

88% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Stonyhill Medical Practice (FY4 1TJ)

88% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Newton Drive Health Centre (FY3 8NX)

86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

82% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5. Highfield Surgery (FY4 1TJ)

82% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

81% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

6. Glenroyd Medical Centre (FY2 0JG)

81% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

