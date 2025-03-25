All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Blackpool - those with a postcode starting with either FY1, FY2, FY3, or FY4- and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

1 . Blackpool GPS ranked by patients All the GPs in postcodes FY1-FY4 ranked by patient surveys

2 . Arnold Medical Centre (FY4 2EF) 93% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3 . Stonyhill Medical Practice (FY4 1TJ) 88% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4 . Newton Drive Health Centre (FY3 8NX) 86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5 . Highfield Surgery (FY4 1TJ) 82% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good