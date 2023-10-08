News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings given to Blackpool eateries, including Costa, by the Food Standards Agency

A total of 15 premises across Blackpool have new food hygiene ratings from one to five stars according to the Food Standards Agency.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Five is top of the scale, this means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Here are the new ratings.

Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

1. The Ship Inn

Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

Chilly Hut, a takeaway at Unit 4, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton was given a score of four on September 19.

2. Chilly Hut

Chilly Hut, a takeaway at Unit 4, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton was given a score of four on September 19.

Tony's Grill, a takeaway at 96a Central Drive, Blackpool was a one star rating after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Tony's Grill

Tony's Grill, a takeaway at 96a Central Drive, Blackpool was a one star rating after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Delicious Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Lower Green, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire was given the score of two stars after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Delicious Chinese Takeaway

Delicious Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Lower Green, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire was given the score of two stars after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Cousins Takeaway, a takeaway at 9 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes was given the maximum score of five after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

5. Cousins Takeaway,

Cousins Takeaway, a takeaway at 9 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes was given the maximum score of five after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Rated 5: Chell's of Lytham at 25 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on September 27

6. Chell's of Lytham

Rated 5: Chell's of Lytham at 25 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on September 27

