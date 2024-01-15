News you can trust since 1873
Free Fylde Ice Festival announces return date for 2024 - and here's how you can get involved

Ice picks at the ready as Fylde Ice Festival is making a comeback.

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT
After last year’s inaugural event on the Mussel Tanks in Lytham, Fylde Ice Festival is returning – this time at People’s Park in the heart of Kirkham.

The one-day free event will be filled with ice carving, pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptures taking place at approximately 12 noon until 2pm.

An ice carving wall will also be on hand for people to test out their skills.

The event, which is funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will be held on Saturday, February 10.

For more information click HERE.

