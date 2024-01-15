Ice picks at the ready as Fylde Ice Festival is making a comeback.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After last year’s inaugural event on the Mussel Tanks in Lytham, Fylde Ice Festival is returning – this time at People’s Park in the heart of Kirkham.

The one-day free event will be filled with ice carving, pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptures taking place at approximately 12 noon until 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ice carving wall will also be on hand for people to test out their skills.

The event, which is funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will be held on Saturday, February 10.