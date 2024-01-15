Free Fylde Ice Festival announces return date for 2024 - and here's how you can get involved
Ice picks at the ready as Fylde Ice Festival is making a comeback.
After last year’s inaugural event on the Mussel Tanks in Lytham, Fylde Ice Festival is returning – this time at People’s Park in the heart of Kirkham.
The one-day free event will be filled with ice carving, pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptures taking place at approximately 12 noon until 2pm.
An ice carving wall will also be on hand for people to test out their skills.
The event, which is funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will be held on Saturday, February 10.
