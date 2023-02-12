News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Ice Festival: 13 pictures of Lytham event as award-winning sculptors show off their work

Fylde’s first Ice Festival proved to be a hit in Lytham on Saturday.

By Adam Lord
1 hour ago

Award-winning ice sculptors Glacial Art were on hand displaying ice sculptures themed around the local area at the Mussel Tanks.

There was a live carving demonstration with an interactive carving wall offering the public the opportunity to be ‘hands on’ and show off their own sculpting talents.

Here’s the best of our pictures.

1. Fylde Ice Festival

Matt Chaloner from Glacial Art

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Fylde Ice Festival

The first-time event took place at the Mussel Tanks in Lytham.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Fylde Ice Festival

There were plenty of photo opportunities.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Fylde Ice Festival

Theo Richardson, 6

Photo: Daniel Martino

LythamFylde