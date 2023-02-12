Fylde Ice Festival: 13 pictures of Lytham event as award-winning sculptors show off their work
Fylde’s first Ice Festival proved to be a hit in Lytham on Saturday.
Award-winning ice sculptors Glacial Art were on hand displaying ice sculptures themed around the local area at the Mussel Tanks.
There was a live carving demonstration with an interactive carving wall offering the public the opportunity to be ‘hands on’ and show off their own sculpting talents.
Here’s the best of our pictures.
