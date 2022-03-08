The IWD event, organised by community organisation, The Washington Group at Blackpool Sixth Form, focussed on five key themes – being the best you can be and believing in yourself; wellbeing and kindness; getting young women into technology and science; sport and being active; and the environment.
The summit was opened by Deborah Terras, director of TWG and Jill Gray, principal of Blackpool Sixth Form, it also featured workshops from Fleetwood Town Community Trust offering yoga sessions, North West Pentathlon GB Hub, laser shooting, Fylde Coast speakers club and Blackpool firm Code Galaxy.
Dame Julia Cleverdon opened the afternoon session, with comedian Ruth Cockburn setting the scene to have female voices heard.
It was sponsored by Beaverbrooks, Wyre and Fylde councils, BIU, Blackpool Transport and Victrex.
Bethany Richardson, a Triple BTEC Musical Theatre Student opened the event
Deborah Terras, The Washington Group director said: "‘The IWD22 Festival summit was four years in the planning, we now have the foundations to make a difference on the Fylde Coast, to make it a kinder and fairer place to live. This youth-led five year strategy will be the connection between what is positive about the assets in our community and where the gaps are, linking to the amazing projects and strategies across all three areas, Blackpool Fylde and Wyre."
Debbie added: "Saturday was just the start of having young women’s voices elevated onto the platforms that need to listen to young people to helps shape their services. The strategy requires businesses and organisations to help it succeed for all young people."
Young women such as these were given an insight into a range of careers with role models from right across the business world. Karen Cooper, organisational development director at Blackpool Transport was there and said: "International Women’s Day Festival is about empowering our young women of tomorrow and Blackpool Transport are proud to be part of that. Women growing up on the Fylde Coast deserve opportunities to prosper and thrive and the event is invaluable on so many levels, not least for the opportunity to gain first hand understanding and feedback about our services, as well as supporting the journeys of multiple young women.”
