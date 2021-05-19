Thousands of Blackpool children drop everything and pick up reading books

Blackpool schools took part in a national challenge which saw them down tools and pick up a book for ten minutes.

It is estimated that 7,000 Blackpool pupils took part in the #Take10ToRead challenge on Monday May 10.

It was part of a challenge which saw 100,000 people nationwide down tools at 10 am to indulge in a good read for 10 minutes.

Pupils were also treated to a virtual visit from top author Anthony Horowitz who also took part in the challenge and spoke about the importance of reading for mental health and well-being.

Author Chris Callaghan hides behind his sofa and indulges in Tom Baker's scary Doctor Who book 'Scratchman' during the #Take10ToRead challenge.

"I find reading a wonderful way to escape from the world into a safer, happier, more enjoyable place,” said the author.

He encouraged the children to follow their passions and to always do what they love and revealed during a Q&A session that his favourite place to read is in bed.

“Every morning, I read a book – or part of a book, a chapter or page of a book, depending on how I’m feeling," said Horowitz.

"In the morning I start by reading a bit of a story and when I get out of bed I feel happier.”

Run by the National Literacy Trust, #Take10ToRead is intended to help promote reading for well-being.

During lockdown, the Trust found that almost 60 per cent of young people feel better after reading.

Around 3 in 10 of said reading helped them when they felt sad due to being unable to see friends and family during the pandemic.

Authors and publishers such as Darren Simpson, Chris Callaghan, Bloomsbury UK, and HarperCollins UK also took part in the challenge.

More information about the National Literacy Trust, which is on a mission to improve the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of those who need it most, can be found at its website.

Our new site Words for Life provides simple, fun and educational activities for children and young people aged 0-24 to support learning at home and help them feel more confident.

