College students and staff wear football shirts to class as Blackpool Sixth raises money for Jordan Banks

It is one of a number of fundraising activities taking place across the college in tribute to the 9-year-old, who died after he was struck by lightning in the resort last Tuesday (May 11).

The college has encouraged both staff and students to wear their favourite football shirt to class, with donations going to the 'Jordan's Legacy' fundraiser, which has raised more than £112,000 in just seven days.

Those who might not own a football jersey have been asked to wear a red top - the colour of Jordan's favourite football club, Liverpool FC - or yellow and black for the colours of Jordan's local junior football team Clifton Rangers.

The college will also be holding a minute's silence before its girls' football match at 2pm, in memory of Jordan.

Students from the Visual Arts department are also selling their original work with paintings, photographs, patterned canvas bags, posters, clocks and cushions up for grabs for a small donation.

A post on its Facebook page said: "Today we hope to raise as much money as possible in memory of Jordan Banks.

"You can get involved by donating to any of the buckets that will be going around college today, by purchasing a piece of artwork from the foyer, or wearing a football shirt to college.

"Let's show Jordan and his family the support they have from the Blackpool Sixth community."

